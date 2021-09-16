 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 17

  • 0

COOK, Eileen, 96, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

CRANE, John P. "Jack", 80, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

CUTTILL, Melinda Jo (Gibson), 55, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, Decatur.

DIAZ, Anthony "Tony" Joseph, 48, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

EDWARDS, Burl A., 90, Kenney, 7 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HILL, Roselee Mae, 94, Macon. 2 p.m. at Macon United United Methodist Church, 190 W. Bell St., Macon.

MOONEY, Judith A., Deland, Florida, 5-6 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News