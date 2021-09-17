 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 18

  • 0

MASON, Clifford Dale, 87, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, Decatur. 

STEPHENS, James Elliot "Jim", 96, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News