 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BISCHOFF, Brandon S., 28, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

CRAVENS, Howard C., 99, Peoria, noon at Central Christian Church, Decatur. 

GASKILL, Jerry L., 70, Monticello, 11:30 a.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement.

HANLEY, David Otis, Monticello, 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur.

MILLINGTON, Robert R. “Bob”, 83, Monticello, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

POLK, Glenn F., 102, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SPARKS, William A. “Bill”, 75, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Covell Community Church, 10715 Church St., Bloomington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News