Funerals today for Sept. 20

FERGUSON, Marsha Lou, 68 of Argenta, 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct., Decatur.

RUDOW, Pastor Douglas G., 64, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

