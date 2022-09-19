 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 20

McDUFFIE, R. Brian, 85, Decatur, 6 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

TATE, David L., 84, Decatur, formerly of Chillicothe, 11 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

