 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 22

  • 0

CRUIT, Jean, 92, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

FOX, Sadie Rose Trim, 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur.

POGUE, Martha E., 86, Marion, 11 a.m. at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News