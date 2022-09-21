 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 22

AMBROSE, Robert Dean, 91, Charleston,  6 p.m., Masonic Rites by Charleston Masonic Lodge #35 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

ROBERTS, Timothy Squire, Sr., 69, Lovington, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.

