Funerals today for Sept. 24

McMAHON, Myke, 93, Tilton, 11 a.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery, Wyanet.

ROBERTS, Mark Douglas, 62, Bryan, Texas, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m. at BCTGM Union Hall, 2955 N. Woodford St., Decatur.

SUTTON, Larry Gene, 83, Taylorville, at 10 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville.

