Funerals today for Sept. 24

PORTER, Fr. Robert N., 85, Decatur, 6 p.m. at Holy Family Church, Litchfield.

STROCHER, David Leon, 77, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

VOYLES, Carol Lea, 77, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

