 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 25

  • 0

BARTGES, Dean Christ, 77, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Apostles Orthodox Church, Bloomington.

BOYD, Tina Marie, 57, Decatur, 11 a.m. at the Fireside Room, Decatur. 

HADDEN, Grace Aileen, 104, Stonington, 2:30 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

JOHNSON, Linda E., Mount Vernon, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

PORTER, Fr. Robert N., 85, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Illiopolis. 

SHERIDAN, Velma Laura Ware, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Garver Brick Church Cemetery, Decatur.

SHERMAN, Frank "Skip", 74, Springfield, 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 North Amos Ave, Springfield.

WRIGHT, Doris J., 90, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church of Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News