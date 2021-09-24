Funerals today for Sept. 25

BARTGES, Dean Christ, 77, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Apostles Orthodox Church, Bloomington.
BOYD, Tina Marie, 57, Decatur, 11 a.m. at the Fireside Room, Decatur.
HADDEN, Grace Aileen, 104, Stonington, 2:30 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.
JOHNSON, Linda E., Mount Vernon, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
PORTER, Fr. Robert N., 85, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Illiopolis.
SHERIDAN, Velma Laura Ware, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Garver Brick Church Cemetery, Decatur.
SHERMAN, Frank "Skip", 74, Springfield, 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 North Amos Ave, Springfield.
WRIGHT, Doris J., 90, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church of Decatur.
