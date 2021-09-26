 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 27

BRADFORD, Rose Mary, 93, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur.

CRUELL, Linda, 68, Mount Zion, 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2400 S. Franklin St., Decatur.

NORTHCUTT, Mark Edward, 60, Cooksville, 10-11 a.m. at Hudson Christian Church, Hudson.

STARWALT, Patricia "Sue", 70, Shelbyville, 7 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

