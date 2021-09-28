 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 29

MAINS, John Allen, 47, Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Mount Zion.

TRUEBLOOD, Sharon D., 75, Moweaqua, 5–7  p.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Masks and social distancing are required and appreciated.

