 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 29

  • 0

BENJAMIN, Florence Eileen, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur. 

PARRISH, Richard L., 92, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

STARBODY, Joseph Paul, 36, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News