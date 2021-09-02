 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 3

MORLOCK, Alicia Ann, 6-8 p.m. at Coz's in Mount Zion.

SHADWELL, Patricia Ann, 74, Decatur, 5:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SMITH, Barbara E., 82, Pana, 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur.

WEATHERFORD, Sarah Lynn, 51, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

