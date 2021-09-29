 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 30

BROOKS, Billie Junior "Bill", 89, Bloomington, formerly of Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

FERGUSON, Ruby Irene, 87, Decatur, at 1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

FOULKE, Carol Beth (Lunsford), 86, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

MARTIN, Thomas J. "Lil Tommy", 69, Decatur, 10 a.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

