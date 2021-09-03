 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 4

BINKLEY, Mary Pauline, 98, Layton, Utah, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg.

CRAWLEY, Wanda L., 71, San Jose, 11:30 a.m. at Wiley Cemetery, rural Ellisville.

HALL, Kenneth "Ken" Richard, $82, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St., Decatur.

SILLS, Henry D., Bethany, 11 a.m. at Faith Life Family Church formerly Body of Christ Ministries, 2199 W. Ridlen Rd., Macon.

