 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKS, Dora "Alice", 94, Petersburg, 1:30 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.

SCARBER, Wanda Marie, 95, Mason, 5 p.m. at Pagel Funeral Homes, Edgewood.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News