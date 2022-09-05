 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 6

BLAIR, Earnest Russell, 90, Decatur, 6 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

IMEL, Norman Lee, 88, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Life Four Square Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur.

MELHORN, Maynard E. "Gene", 80, Macon, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.

