 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STOGSDILL, Pastor R. David, 75, Oakley, 1 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News