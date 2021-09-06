 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 7

CREAMER, Norma Irene, 95, Oreana, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel  Funeral Home, Decatur.

TIPPITT, Earl D., 92, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton.

