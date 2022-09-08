 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 9

BANKS, Maurice Derwin "Dado", 90,  Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

BLAIR, Jeffrey K., 61, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo.

KARL, Joe "Joey" Thomas, 47, of Decatur, 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PARSONS, Matthew P., 51, Decatur, be 6 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. 

ROSBOROUGH, Dean Edward, 10-11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home Decatur. 

SAULSBERRY, Harold C. “Buck”, 66, Mount Auburn, 10 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville.

URBANOWICZ, Richard Joseph, 70,  Edgerton, Wisconsin, 2-4 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3778 N. Water St., Decatur.

