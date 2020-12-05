 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Sunday Dec. 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Sunday Dec. 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELSEA, Nancy Carole (nee Kaltenbach), 84, Fort Smith, Arkansas, noon-5 p.m. at Harristown Township Hall, Decatur. For details call 217-791-3512.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News