Funerals today for Sunday July 26, 2020
Funerals today for Sunday July 26, 2020

BEAN, Perry "Butch" Mason, 70, Decatur, 3 p.m. at GT Church.

HISE, Mandie, 45, Decatur, 1 p.m. at 1035 N. College St., Decatur.

Breaking News