Funerals today for Sunday Oct. 4, 2020
Funerals today for Sunday Oct. 4, 2020

CAIN, Patrick "Pat," 67, Mount Zion, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fletcher Park Pavilion, 323 Fletcher Park Boulevard, Mount Zion. Dress casual. If you are a CUBS fan like Pat was, please show your pride in those CUBBIES.

