Funerals today for Thursday Aug. 13, 2020

CULP, Patricia Jean, 92, Coulterville, formerly of Arcola and Jasper, 11 a.m. at the Arcola Cemetery with Pastor Brent Budd officiating, Arcola.

MEROLD, Carrel G., 84, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

TURNER II, Philip L., Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery,with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard, Shelbyville.

