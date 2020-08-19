You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Thursday Aug. 20, 2020
SHEPPARD, Edwin Thomas, 62, Centralia, 10 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery, Bethel.

SNOW, John Wayne, 76, Macon, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur.

