You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Thursday August 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Thursday August 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPPENBARGER, Donna Frances (Fitzpatrick), 85, Kenney, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Clinton.

VANDERLAAN, Laura Elizabeth, 54, Mount Zion, 7 p.m. at GT Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News