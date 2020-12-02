 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Dec. 3, 2020
DEAL, Emily "Darlene", 82, Forsyth, 5 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Decatur.

WOOTERS, Eugene D. "Gene, 77, Findlay, 11 a.m. at Wright Cemetery, near Findlay. 

