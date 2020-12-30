 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Dec. 31, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Dec. 31, 2020

BOYS, Dean Winston, 82, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Robinson Creek Cemetery, near Shelbyville.

JACOBS, Susanne M., 87, Decatur, 11:30a.m. at Mount Gilead Cemetery, Decatur.

MURPHY, Alan Lynn, 58, Heyworth, 10:30 a.m. Long Point Cemetery, Wapella.

RIDDLE, Iscelean M., 82, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Macon Couty Memorial Park, Harristown. 

