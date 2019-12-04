Funerals today for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
0 entries

Funerals today for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARLOW, Virginia Sue, 80, Farmer City, 11 a.m. at Farmer City United Methodist Church.

BERRY, Mary Ruth, 89, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

DRAKE, Mary Alice, 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

ROBBINS, David, 86, Warrensburg, 11 a.m. at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News