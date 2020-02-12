Funerals today for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

BRIGHT, Richard Lee, 66, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home,  Mount Zion.

GOFF, Doris Ann, 83, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. 

JENKINS, Leslie Russell, 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

