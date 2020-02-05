Funerals today for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

  • 0
CRUITT, Lois Marie, 91, Shelbyville, 1 p.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

PAINE, Jack Lee, 72, Decatur, 6 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

