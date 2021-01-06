 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Jan. 7, 2021
MILLER, Elizabeth "Colleen", 87, Cowden, 11 a.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

WEST, Randall "Randy" Lee, 59, Illiopolis, 5 to 8 p.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th Street, Illiopolis. Face mask and social distancing required. 

