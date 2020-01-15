Funerals today for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

BERG, James R., 58, Decatur, 5:30 p.m. at South Shores Christian Church. 

CAHAN, Florence, Decatur, 4 p.m. at Ruebel Funeral Home, Little Rock, Ark.

DESPRES, Carol Mae, 82, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. 

KAUZLARICH, Walter W. Jr., 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Central Christian Church. 

MOORE, William Thomas, 62, Mount Zion, noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

WALDEN, Lucille F., 96, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

