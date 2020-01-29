Funerals today for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

BRITTON, Phil, 69, Pana, noon at Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana.

HAGEN, Lorene "Ennie," 90, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church. 

MARTENS, Russell K., 60, Clinton, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

THOMPSON, Darin Lee, 55, Decatur, 5 to 8 p.m. at Sliderz Bar & Grill. 

