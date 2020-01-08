Funerals today for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

ORR, Linda B., 69, Decatur, noon at First Christian Church.

SHIELDS, Richard S., 82, Decatur, 3 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. 

WRAY, June, 86, Decatur, 2 p.m. at South Shores Christian Church. 

