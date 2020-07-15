Funerals today for Thursday July 16, 2020
FISHER, Carol Ann, 74, Decatur, 7 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MASON, Dale E., 44, Springfield, 11 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

MCGEE, Donna Marie (Harlow), 78, Lincoln, 10:30 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Lincoln.

MILLER, John Jacob "Jake," 88, Niantic, 10 a.m. at Long Point Cemetery, south of Niantic. 

