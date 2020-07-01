Funerals Today for Thursday July 2, 2020
Funerals Today for Thursday July 2, 2020

OAKLEY, Ronald C., 81, Clinton, 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SCOTT, Ricky Elgin, 70, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Also will be streamed online at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/event#32162 - Password- Scott.

