Funerals today for Thursday July 9, 2020
BROWN, Robert "Bob" Leroy, 84, Springfield, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Springfield.

BROWN, William E. "Earl", 97, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Coonrod Funeral Home, Winchester.

MEIER, Robert "Bob" F., 71, Maroa, 12:30 p.m. at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa. 

SHASTEEN, Virginia Lee, 88, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Shelby Christian Chuch, Shelbyville.

