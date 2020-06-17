Funerals Today for Thursday June 18, 2020
Funerals Today for Thursday June 18, 2020

COGAN, Leslie Ann, 57, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

RUSSELL, Frankie J., 83, Decatur, noon at Graceland Cemetery.

