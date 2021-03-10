 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday, March 11, 2021
Funerals today for Thursday, March 11, 2021

HUFFMAN, Austen Lee, 21, Hammond, 2 p.m. at Oakley Brick Church, Cerro Gordo.

POWERS, Darrell Eugene, 86, Findlay, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ROBINSON, Nola Kay, 81, Decatur, noon in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

