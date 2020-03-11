Funerals today for Thursday, March 12, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday, March 12, 2020

BERNEKING, L. Ruth, 96, Decatur, 5 to 7 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HARSHMAN, Lucius Eugene, 95, Sullivan, 4 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan.

MARSHALL, Wenona Ruth, 8, Oreana, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

MITCHELL-FOUST, Michelle, Monticello, 1 p.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. 

PILCHER, Roberta, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis, Mo. 

