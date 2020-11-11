 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020

BOWLBY, Bonnie I., 89, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

DONDEVILLE, William E. Jr., 83, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

VANBLARACOM, Frances J., 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur.

WESTERFIELD, Byron James, 96, Decatur, 3 p.m. at North Fork Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team.

