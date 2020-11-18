 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 19, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 19, 2020

BRANDENBURG, John J., 80, Sullivan, 2:30 p.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. 

CANTWELL, Frances J. "Fran", 69, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur. 

STEWART, Pauline, 87, Decatur, noon at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

STREMMINGHelen Henrietta (Stern) , 87, Windsor, 11:30 a.m. at Grace Cemetery, Strasburg.

