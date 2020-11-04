 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 5, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 5, 2020

BENDLER, Don Edwards, 77, rural Findlay, noon at Glenwood Cemetery (Blyman Addition), Shelbyville.

MARQUES, Joyce D., 86, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

