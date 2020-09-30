 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 1, 2020
CAMERER, Jayne, 69, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Friends Chapel Cemetery, near Scottland.

STAHL, Helen F., 100, Niantic, 1 p.m. at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic. 

TURNER, Shirley Ann, 73, Canon City, Colorado, formerly of Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. 

VEECH, J. William “Bill, 70, Oreana, 11 a.m., at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

