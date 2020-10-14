 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 15, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROBSON, L. Richard, 95, Monticello, formerly of Cisco, 10:30 a.m. in Croninger Cemetery, south of Cisco. COVID-19 guidelines followed with mask requirement and social distancing.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News