Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 22, 2020
ALDRICH, Randy, 69, Decatur, 2 p.m. at the chapel of Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, with masks and social distancing encouraged.

SMITH, Harland D., 71, Decatur, 4-6 p.m. at Harland's home.

