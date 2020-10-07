 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Norma Carolyn, 93, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News