 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Thursday Sept. 10, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Thursday Sept. 10, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAFER, Hewitt George, 88, Arthur, 11 a.m. at Arthur Cemetery, Arthur.

HAWKINS, Elmer Cecil, Decatur, at 2 p.m. at First National Methodist Church, Decatur. 

RENFRO, Reba Kathleen (Berry), Marion, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News